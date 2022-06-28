How Saudi Arabia's New Professional Golf Series Is Shaking Up The Sport

The LIV Invitational Series, a controversial new golf tournament backed with money from Saudi Arabia, is causing a major rift in the world of golf.

The series website claims it is an “opportunity to reinvigorate golf,” but opponents and human rights advocates say Saudi Arabia, whose government was found to be responsible for the murder of a Washington Post journalist and which has a history of human rights violations, is using golf to clean up its reputation — a strategy known as “sportswashing.”

Despite the controversy, the LIV Invitational has already lured dozens of professional golfers by promising lucrative price purses and undisclosed sign-on payouts.

But participating in the series also means golfers have to choose sides. The prestigious PGA Tour suspended any golfers participating in LIV events from PGA events.

As the Saudi-funded golf series makes its way to U.S. soil for the first time with a tournament in North Plains, Oregon, this week, the debate on whether the series is good for the sport grows louder.

Lawmakers in Oregon have publicly opposed the tournament’s presence, with Sen. Ron Wyden (D-Ore.) calling it a “page out of the autocrats’ playbook covering up injustices by misusing athletics in hopes of normalizing their abuses,” Oregon Public Broadcasting reported.

North Plains Mayor Teri Lenahan also signed a letter with 10 other neighboring mayors protesting the Oregon tournament, saying the event was “sponsored by a repressive government whose human rights abuses are documented.”

Here’s what you need to know about the divide in golf caused by the Saudi-funded LIV Invitational Series.