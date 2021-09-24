Half the fun of trick-or-treaters visiting your home is seeing everyone’s clever or adorable costumes. The other half is Halloween decorations. If you prefer conjuring up some spooky hocus-pocus to simply setting out a few pumpkins, have we got some gadgets for you: Set the mood with these lights and fog machines, crank up the creepy sounds and let some motion-sensor props send a thrill or chill up the spine of everyone who comes to your door. Even if you don’t go full haunted house, they’ll appreciate the atmosphere and effort.
1
A 5-foot skeleton you can pose or hang
2
A delightful doorbell with an animated talking eyeball
3
An animatronic hanging corpse
4
A low-lying fogger that'll blend right into your decor
5
An 87-foot string of indoor/outdoor purple lights
6
Or a 15-foot string of purple bats
7
Don't forget: a WiFi-enabled outdoor smart plug
8
A bloody lawn zombie
9
An LED-animated pumpkin ghoul
10
A fog machine that makes bubbles, too!
11
Moving, creaking books
12
A swirling skulls projector
13
An animatronic killer clown
14
Or a super-scary animatronic nightcrawler
15
A 7-foot inflatable animatronic mummy
16
A yard-staked skeleton body
17
A moving light-up eyeball
18
A 21-inch jumping spider
Spirit Halloween
19
A 12-foot-tall inflatable LED ghost reaper
20
A six-foot animated ghost bride
21
A 26-foot creepy cloth with spiders
22
Face-changing "moving" portraits to hang up by the door
23
A delightfully creepy talking pop-up toy box
24
An album of 66 sound effects you can play individually
25
Bonus fun: a prop-dropping mechanism
26
A 72-inch witch
27
A swirly ghost LED light projector
28
A relatively scary setup for little kids
29
Or one they won't find scary at all
30
This full-size mummy
31
A 16-foot string of LED eyeballs
32
And some ghostly pathway lights
Lowes
