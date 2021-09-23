The Best Halloween Baking Tools: Get Ready To Slay

Baking can be stressful, even during normal times. During a holiday season, you can feel even more pressure to turn out something impressive or cute (or impressively cute). The upside for Halloween is that there are so many good baking tools and shortcuts available, whether you’re making themed cupcakes for your child’s classroom or doing the most to serve a seriously spooky dessert at a costume party. Check out just a few of best below.
1
A set of 8 Halloween cookie cutters with supplies
2
A pan that turns out disembodied monster fingers
3
A set of gel food coloring
4
Haunted skull cake and cakelet pans
5
Or a pan that makes even SMALLER skulls
6
A creepy sprinkles lab
7
A black ceramic mixing bowl for your KitchenAid
8
Laser-cut cupcake wrappers
9
Speaking of cupcakes...
10
A fall harvest loaf pan
11
Or a skeleton loaf pan
12
A heavy-duty spatula
13
A set of cookie stamps
14
A pack of bloodshot candy eyeballs
15
Or a whole tackle box of regular edible eyeballs
16
Halloween cake toppers
Maisonette
17
Mini waffle makers in Halloween shapes...
18
... with a spellbindingly sparkly maple syrup
19
An edible fake blood glaze
20
A dramatic black cake stand
21
A pack of 75 cupcake decorations
22
A glow-in-the-dark apron
23
Some great round layer cake pans
24
Pre-cut parchment paper rounds
Amazon
25
Baking spray with flour
