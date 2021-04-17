Broadway Producer Scott Rudin Will 'Step Back' Over Abuse Allegations

Producer Scott Rudin will “step back” from Broadway, following a series of allegations that he was abusive in the workplace over the course of decades, he told The Washington Post.

Rudin apologized for the “pain” he has caused and said he would be “taking steps that I should have taken years ago to address this behavior.”

“Much has been written about my history of troubling interactions with colleagues, and I am profoundly sorry for the pain my behavior caused to individuals, directly and indirectly,” the producer of Broadway’s “To Kill a Mockingbird” and “The Book of Mormon” said in his statement.

He noted that he will step back from “active participation” on Broadway productions, and that his roles will be filled by “others from the Broadway community.”

His statement did not mention his film projects, such as the upcoming psychological thriller “The Woman in the Window,” which is set to release to Netflix next month, the Post reported.

Steve Granitz via Getty Images Producers Ethan Coen, Scott Rudin and Joel Coen pose in the press room during the 80th annual Academy Awards at the Kodak Theatre in February 2008 in Los Angeles.

Earlier this month, The Hollywood Reporter published an article detailing allegations of Rudin’s long-standing abusive workplace behavior. The report cited both unnamed sources and sources who spoke on the record about what they described as Rudin’s nightmarish behavior toward employees.

In one incident in 2012, staffers say the award-winning producer allegedly smashed a computer monitor on an assistant’s hand, sending them to the emergency room, over a failed effort to get Rudin a seat on a sold-out flight.

Andrew Coles, film producer and former staffer at Scott Rudin Productions, told the publication that he and other staffers at the time were “all shocked” over the incident, describing it as “unhinged.”

“We knew a lot could happen,” he said. “There were the guys that were sleeping in the office, the guys whose hair was falling out and were developing ulcers. It was a very intense environment, but that just felt different. It was a new level of unhinged — a level of lack of control that I had never seen before in a workplace.”

Rudin declined to comment to THR on the specifics of the allegations mentioned in the article.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.