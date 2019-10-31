Selena Gomez Breaks Silence On Dating Rumors After Sighting With Old Ex

Selena Gomez cleared up rumors she’s dating one of her exes after the “Look at Her Now” singer was spotted out and about with her old flame Samuel Krost.

The two were recently seen hanging out together ― albeit with friends ― at the New York City eatery La Esquina on Tuesday night. Gomez and Krost, who works in fashion, were linked to each other way back in 2015.

But Gomez was quick to correct the pair’s relationship status in a post on her Instagram story Thursday night. The singer wrote in the black-and-white message that she “wasn’t dating anyone.”

“I’ve been single for two years,” she added. “I’m on Gods timing not mine.”

Girl read the headline it didn’t say you were dating him @selenagomez pic.twitter.com/p8slfsNYlV — m [fan account] (@goodgirlffaith) October 30, 2019

But that doesn’t mean Gomez isn’t open to dating. She recently said during an interview with the “Zach Sang Show” that she’s back on the market after taking some time to get to know herself. The 27-year-old also opened up about getting out of a “toxic” relationship two years ago.

“You’re in a phase of life where you experience love for the first time and I think that can just be just a little toxic,” Gomez said.

“You have this co-dependency that you think is love and then you have this addiction to the passion and the frustration with each other that you think, ‘Oh, that’s love,’ or fighting or doing all this stuff, ‘Oh, that’s love,’ and I believed that for a long time.”

The singer added that she’d been “super, super single for two years,” which makes many think the comments are about her former love Justin Bieber, as the two were last spotted together in 2018 after reconciling.

Theo Wargo via Getty Images Gomez attends "The Dead Don't Die" New York premiere at the Museum of Modern Art on June 10.

Though Bieber has married model Hailey Bieber (nee Baldwin) since his split with Gomez, the “Lose You to Love Me” singer is ready for love again ― but this time, with someone who’s on her “wavelength.”

“I want it to be real and I don’t want it to be co-dependent or messy or lack of communication,” Gomez said on “Zach Sang.” “I think you know when you get older, you find people that are actually right for you, that are actually on the same wavelength.”

