Senate Confirms Michelle Childs To Powerful D.C. Circuit Court Of Appeals

His court picks have included public defenders, voting rights lawyers and union organizers, in addition to historic firsts with Native Americans, Black women, LGBTQ nominees and Muslim Americans. He put the first Black woman on the Supreme Court earlier this year. And of the 40 judges confirmed in his first year in office, 32 were women, 27 were people of color, 21 were women of color and 27 have professionally diverse backgrounds.

Biden has also been confirming judges faster than decades of past presidents.

Dozens of progressive groups have been urging him and Senate Democrats to pick up the pace even more: they are calling on them to fill every judicial vacancy by the end of the year, given the reality that Republicans may retake control of the Senate in the midterm elections. That would make confirming Democrat-backed judges significantly harder.