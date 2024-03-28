EntertainmentDonald TrumpSeth Meyers2024 elections

Seth Meyers Predicts Donald Trump's Next Merch Move And It's Filthy

The "Late Night" comedian used toilet humor for his latest dig at the former president.
Lee Moran
Gold-colored sneakers, Bibles and now… patriotic plungers?

Seth Meyers on Wednesday predicted Donald Trump’s next fundraising move following the former president’s foray into the world of holy book sales — which the “Late Night” comedian said could be the presumptive GOP nominee’s “slimiest cash grab yet.”

Meyers jumped into character as the four-times-indicted ex-POTUS to promote the toilet plunger and it’s solid gold bottom ― or so he claimed.

Watch Meyers’ full monologue here:

