Seth Meyers Roasts Donald Trump For Lazy 'Bribe' Attempt On Documents Witness

Seth Meyers on Tuesday accused Donald Trump of haphazardly bribing an ex-Mar-a-Lago worker who allegedly witnessed the former president’s mishandling of classified documents. (Watch the video below.)
Trump and associates contacted the unnamed employee, who quit a few months after the FBI’s August 2022 raid on the property, to offer free legal representation and tickets to a golf tournament while repeatedly reminding the ex-staffer he could get his job back, CNN reported this week. The news outlet also detailed a rare personal call Trump allegedly made to the staffer to ask why he was leaving.
The “Late Night” host ran with the eyebrow-raising report.
“Man, only Trump is lazy enough to bribe a witness with stuff he just had lying around,” the comedian said. Adopting his Trump voice, Meyers continued, “We gotta shut this guy up. Send over some golf tickets and let’s see, uh, Rudy?”
Rudy Giuliani, Trump’s former lawyer, wouldn’t be available at the moment. He’s been in court for a trial to determine how much he’ll owe two Georgia election workers whom he defamed.
Trump faces charges that he hid classified documents at his estate and obstructed government efforts to retrieve them in a trial that was scheduled to begin in May. The GOP presidential frontrunner for 2024 also been indicted in three other cases.
