Seth Meyers Freaks The F Out Over Trump News With F-Bomb Extravaganza

LOADING ERROR LOADING

Seth Meyers on Monday was stunned by a new poll that showed voters in five key swing states voting for former President Donald Trump over President Joe Biden in the 2024 election.

“He’s leading in the fucking polls again, by like a lot,” the “Late Night” comedian lamented. It inspired a new segment titled “Seth Stares Off Into The Distance And Mutters To Himself For A Second,” where he did exactly that with a drink and a smoke.

Advertisement

“Now, I know we are a full year away from the election and it’s natural and normal for people to express their frustration with the incumbent at this point in the calendar, the same thing happened with Obama too,” Meyers acknowledged later.

“So there’s no reason to panic,” he continued, before going into full-on panic mode: “On the other hand, we have to start fucking panicking now. We are fucked, fucked, fucked, fucked, fucked.”

“So, I guess this new poll makes Trump the front-runner not just for the GOP nomination but for the whole deal. Ha, yeah, I mean OK, what a world,” he added.

Watch the full video here: