Seth Meyers on Wednesday mocked Donald Trump after the former president was hit with a gag order in his civil fraud trial after he attacked a court official on social media.

“So now your dear former president can’t do gags, can’t do pranks, can’t do goofs at any time. So now if I tell you pull my finger, I have to legally add, ‘When you do it, I’m going to fart.’ And that’s sad because that takes all the fun out of it.”