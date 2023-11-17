Seth Meyers Says George Santos Is Better Fit With Famous Family Than Congress

LOADING ERROR LOADING

Seth Meyers may have revealed a possible future for beleaguered Rep. George Santos (R-N.Y.) on Thursday if he doesn’t land in prison: reality TV.

The “Late Night” host was riffing on a House Ethics Committee report that alleged Santos spent stolen campaign funds on beauty treatments, goods at Hermès and a subscription site often hosted by sex workers.

“It’s quite a list. Botox, Atlantic City, OnlyFans and designer goods. Is he a congressman or a lesser Kardashian?” Meyers said.

While Kim Kardashian is busy being belittled by former President Donald Trump, perhaps the reality universe could use something like “Kardashian Adjacent.” Santos could pop in on the family to talk about shopping and perhaps drop a lie or two, as he is known to do.

The already-indicted congressman, who said he wouldn’t seek another term, potentially faces years behind bars for identity theft, credit card fraud, wire fraud, money laundering, scamming unemployment and making false statements to Congress.

On second thought, we suspect the Kardashians may not see the value of having a criminally charged inveterate fabulist stepping into their brand.