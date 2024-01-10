What's Hot

Seth Meyers Supercharges Joe Biden’s Dig At Donald Trump

The "Late Night" comedian amplified the president's slam in the most sarcastic way.
Seth Meyers mocked former President Donald Trump after President Joe Biden called his predecessor in the White House a “loser” for continuing to falsely insist that he won the 2020 election.

“Oh, come on,” Meyers lamented on Tuesday’s broadcast of NBC’s “Late Night.”

The comedian then sarcastically asked, “What has Trump ever lost besides an airline, his hotel, his golf course, the popular vote twice, the electoral vote once, two wives, a casino, most of his hair and his mind?”

Watch Meyers’ full monologue here:

