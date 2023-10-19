Seth Meyers Turns Right-Wing Words Against GOP In Harsh Message For Next Speaker

LOADING ERROR LOADING

Seth Meyers pointed to a “fundamental problem” among the House GOP and used right-wingers’ words to rip the chamber’s future speaker after Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) failed in his second attempt to take the post on Wednesday.

“The GOP is a fractured coalition with no discernible ideological core except that most of them want to dismantle American democracy and on top of that, the job of speaker absolutely sucks. In order to want it, you’d have to be a...,” said the “Late Night” host before flipping to a supercut of criticism from Republicans – and one Fox News host – on the House speaker chaos.

Meyers, earlier in his show, tossed to a clip of Rep. Ken Buck (R-Colo.) where the lawmaker said he voted for Rep. Tom Emmer (R-Minn.) to be the next speaker before adding that he doesn’t like Emmer and it’d be the “worst job in America.”

“He voted for someone who doesn’t want to be speaker because the job of speaker sucks,” Meyers said.

“It’s third in line to the presidency, Republicans are treating it like it’s a punishment on ‘Impractical Jokers.’ And at this point, why not, give the gavel to Murr and let the other jokers tell him what to do with it through an earpiece while they watch from inside a van,” he said, referring to “Impractical Jokers” host James “Murr” Murray.