Seth Meyers Mocks Fox News' Sean Hannity With Some Crucial Context

LOADING ERROR LOADING

Seth Meyers on Monday reminded viewers that Fox News personality Sean Hannity isn’t just a media ally of former President Donald Trump but in fact one of his “best buds.”

“Hannity isn’t just a pundit who interviews Trump,” Meyers noted. “He’s appeared on stage with Trump at rallies and during Trump’s presidency the two reportedly talked on a near nightly basis at bedtime.”

Advertisement

It’s crucial context, said Meyers, when it comes to dissecting Hannity’s comments on his prime-time show. Like, when last week Hannity said “sources” were telling him Trump may be open to replacing ousted Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) as the next House speaker.

“So the source was Trump,” said Meyers, claiming that “whenever you hear Sean Hannity float something like that on television” it’s either something Trump told him to say or wants to hear.

“I wouldn’t be surprised if Trump was writing the Fox News chyrons live in real-time via voice-to-text,” he cracked, before impersonating Trump doing exactly that, and it going hilariously awry.

Watch Meyers’ full monologue here: