Seth Meyers Predicts How Trump Will Pay For $250 Million Lawsuit

Seth Meyers offered former President Donald Trump some tips after the New York attorney general announced a civil lawsuit against him and his three eldest children.

On Wednesday, New York Attorney General Letitia James accused Trump of falsely inflating or deflating dozens of asset valuations on his statements in order to gain more favorable lending terms or pay less taxes. The state is seeking some $250 million in restitution.

“To pay that he’d probably have to sell Mar-a-Lago and move in with Rudy,” the “Late Night” host quipped Wednesday.

“I doubt Trump can afford to just fork over $250 million,” Meyers added. “Something tells me his supporters are about to get a bunch of frantic emails that say ‘President Trump needs your help to prove the election was stolen. Click here to donate $1, $5 or $250 million.’”