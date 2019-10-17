‘Sex And The City’ Creator Reveals That His Big Regret About The Show Involves Race

“Sex and the City” didn’t exactly represent “the city” aspect of its title very well — at least when it came to race.

And its creator, Darren Star, told The Hollywood Reporter he recognizes that.

In recent years, the groundbreaking HBO hit, which premiered in 1998, has weathered criticism from fans — and even from its star Sarah Jessica Parker — for not featuring more people of color.

It occurs to me that Napoleon Dynamite, a film set in rural Idaho, may have had more racial diversity in it than Sex and the City, a movie set in NYC. — Jack-O'-Larntern (@Larndromat) August 17, 2019

The cast’s homogeneity seems particularly odd given that the show took place New York City, which is ethnically diverse.

Ahhh the 90s - when diversity meant adding a redhead to a blonde-blonde-brunette trio #SATC — joakes (@joakess) April 12, 2012

Star, who created the series, told THR in a profile published Tuesday that the lack of diversity is something he would change in retrospect.

VALERY HACHE via Getty Images Darren Star in October.

“That’s the one thing I probably would have liked to have done differently,” he told the magazine. “Hopefully it transcended that, but looking back, wow, that would have been another way to make it feel more groundbreaking.”

Star went on to gently defend the mistake, explaining that the lack of diversity is especially glaring when we watch the show now, from a more modern perspective.

Evan Agostini via Getty Images The stars of “Sex and the City" — Sarah Jessica Parker, Kristin Davis, Cynthia Nixon and Kim Cattrall — arrive at the world premiere of its fifth season in 2002.

“The show is very much a product of its time and I think the show is a time capsule. You can only think about shows as representing the time that they are being made,” he said. “TV has evolved in being much more inclusive.”

Though it’s easy to point to “Sex and the City” for its lack of diversity, it’s certainly not the only show from that time period to have a predominantly white cast, despite being set in New York City.

NBC via Getty Images The cast of “Friends.”

The beloved — and still insanely popular — NBC sitcom “Friends” has also been criticized for not reflecting New York as the melting pot that it is.

And though Star — who also created hits like “Beverly Hills, 90210” and “Melrose Place” — now expresses regret for the lack of diversity on “Sex and the City,” the cast of his newer show “Younger,” which premiered in 2015 and is also set in New York City, is predominately white.