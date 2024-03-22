Shania Twain Reacts To Lukas Gage's Apology For 'Wasting Her Time' At His Wedding

Shania Twain doesn’t appear to have any regrets about performing at Chris Appleton and Lukas Gage’s wedding last year, despite the fact that the couple’s marriage lasted only six months.
On Thursday, Twain responded cheekily after Gage apologized for “wasting her time” by inviting her to perform her 1998 hit, “You’re Still the One,” at the 2023 nuptials.
“If you’re not in it for love, I’m outta here!” the five-time Grammy winner wrote on X, formerly Twitter.
Twain’s remark came just days after Gage described his brief, albeit high-profile, marriage to Appleton as “one of the most unhinged things I’ve ever done in my life.”
“I had a manic episode for six months,” the “White Lotus” actor said on Bravo’s “Watch What Happens Live” Tuesday. “I don’t know, literally, what went through my head. But we live and we learn.”
Gage and Appleton, a celebrity hairstylist whose clients have included Ariana Grande and Jennifer Lopez, married in April of last year after dating for about two months. Their Las Vegas nuptials were officiated by Kim Kardashian, who documented part of the ceremony in an episode of “The Kardashians” that aired in November.
Just days after the wedding episode aired, Appleton filed for divorce from Gage, citing “irreconcilable differences” for their split.
In recent months, Appleton has been romantically linked in the media with Federico Debernardi, an Argentinean art dealer.
Gage, meanwhile, has been focusing on acting projects. He can currently be seen opposite Jake Gyllenhaal in Amazon Prime Video’s “Road House” remake, and has a recurring role on “Dead Boy Detectives,” which hits Netflix next month.