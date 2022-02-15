Simone Biles Engaged! Posts Sweet Photos Of Boyfriend Jonathan Owens Proposing.

Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens have scored 10 out of 10 for adorableness.

The Olympic gold medalist posted a series of sweet photos on social media Tuesday showing her NFL boyfriend proposing to her in a gazebo in Houston.

“THE EASIEST YES” Biles wrote on Instagram. “I can’t wait to spend forever & ever with you, you’re everything I dreamed of and more! let’s get married FIANCÉ”

The 24-year-old Olympian also shared a video on Instagram showing her sparkly oval-cut diamond engagement ring, which features a diamond-encrusted band.

In his own post about the engagement, the 26-year-old Houston Texans safety wrote: “Woke up this morning with a fiancée,” and added that his bride-to-be had “no clue what was coming.”

Biles and Owens became Instagram-official in August 2020 in a post that featured the two posing cheek-to-cheek.

“It’s just us,” the caption read. Biles appears to be beaming in the photo.

The two have been incredibly supportive of one another on social media — and Biles has often been spotted in the crowd at Owens’ games. In December 2021, she posted a photo showing her giving her beau a good luck kiss in front of a stadium.

“GAME DAY!!!! ❤️#36 on the field #1 in my heart,” she wrote.

Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens attend a game between the Houston Rockets and the Los Angeles Lakers at Toyota Center in December 2021. Carmen Mandato via Getty Images

Owens has reciprocated the love on social media. When Biles stepped back from competing at the Tokyo Summer Olympics for her mental health, Owens shared cute photographs of the couple on Instagram and vowed “imma ride with you through whatever baby.”

The couple also seems to have a lot of fun together. In a July 2021 episode of her Facebook watch series “Simone vs Herself,” Biles and Owens competed in rope climbing, with Biles beating Owens by a hair. He didn’t seem too upset about the defeat, quipping, “I had you about three-fourths of the way, I just ... burned out.”

Biles teased Owens a bit about this on social media, posting a video of their competition on Instagram.

“Never underestimate a gymnast,” she wrote in the caption with a laughing emoji. “Nothing like a friendly challenge with your boyfriend.”