Jonathan Owens Celebrates Girlfriend Simone Biles Winning Bronze With Sweet Note

Jonathan Owens sent Simone Biles a sweet congratulatory note after the gymnastics star won a bronze medal in the balance beam event at the Tokyo Olympics on Tuesday.

The Houston Texans player celebrated his girlfriend’s win in posts on his Instagram Stories on Tuesday.

“Words can’t explain how proud I am of you right now!!” he wrote in one post.

Xavier Laine via Getty Images Simone Biles celebrates her bronze medal after the Women's balance beam final on Aug. 3, 2021, in Tokyo.

Biles now has seven Olympic medals after winning bronze on Tuesday. She tied Shannon Miller in earning the most medals of any American gymnast — but Biles has two more golds than Miller.

The 24-year-old returned to the competition after she withdrew from the Olympics gymnastic team final last week, saying she was not in a good mental place to compete. She then withdrew from the event finals for the all-around, vault, uneven bars and floor exercise.

Biles has since spoken openly about her decision to consider her mental and physical well-being and her struggles with the “twisties,” a type of disorientation gymnasts experience.

After earning her bronze medal on Tuesday, Biles said, “I was proud of myself just to go out there after what I’ve been through,” according to Reuters.

Owens showered Biles with more praise on Instagram after her accomplishment.

“That smiles my favorite congrats baby so proud of you,” he wrote in the comments section of one her posts.

Last week, Owens posted a supportive message for Biles the day after she stepped back from the all-around individual final, which her U.S. teammate Sunisa Lee ended up winning.

“Your strength and courage is unmatched and you inspire me more and more everyday SB,” he wrote in an Instagram post in part.

Owens and Biles went public with their relationship in August 2020.