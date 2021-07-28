Simone Biles Withdraws From Women’s All-Around Final At Tokyo Olympics

Gymnast Simone Biles will not compete in the women’s individual all-around final at the Tokyo Olympics on Thursday, USA Gymnastics said.

“After further medical evaluation, Simone Biles has withdrawn from the final individual all-around competition,” USA Gymnastics stated. “We wholeheartedly support Simone’s decision and applaud her bravery in prioritizing her well-being. Her courage shows, yet again, why she is a role model for so many.”

LOIC VENANCE via Getty Images USA's Simone Biles will not compete in the women’s individual all-around final at the Tokyo Olympics on Thursday.

The decision came a day after Biles withdrew from the gymnastics all-around team final following the team’s first rotation on vault. The U.S. finished in second place behind the Russian Olympic Committee.

Biles later said she had stepped away for mental health reasons and that she would decide “one day at a time” about how to proceed with the Games. USA Gymnastics has not said if she plans to compete in any other individual event finals.

American gymnast Jade Carey, who finished in ninth place during the qualifying round, will replace Biles in the all-around final. The top 24 athletes compete in the finals, but only two athletes per country are allowed to advance.

Carey will join USA’s Suni Lee, who qualified third.