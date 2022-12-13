What's Hot

Brittney Griner's Agent Describes Moment Star Reunited With Her Wife

Vladimir Putin Cancels End-Of-Year Press Conference As Russian Anti-War Feeling Grows

Texas Suspends Men's Basketball Coach Chris Beard Over Family Violence Charge

New York Parents ‘Fear The Worst’ After Son Goes Missing While Studying In France

Brendan Fraser Reveals 'No One's Ever’ Said His Name Correctly His Entire Career

Iowa Court Blocks State's 'Fetal Heartbeat' Law From Being Reinstated

What To Do If You Think You're Being Tracked By An Unknown AirTag

BTS K-Pop Star Begins 18 Months Of Military Duty At Frontline Boot Camp

Breonna Taylor's Boyfriend Settles Lawsuits Over Shooting

Bolsonaro Supporters Clash With Police In Brazil's Capital

DOJ Special Counsel Probing Trump Serves Subpoena To Georgia Secretary Of State

White House Slams Marjorie Taylor Greene For Saying She'd Have 'Won' Jan. 6 Riot

Entertainment
NFLsportsSkip BaylessShannon Sharpe

Skip Bayless And Shannon Sharpe Quarrel For Real On 'Undisputed' And It's Intense

A debate over Tom Brady got ugly between the TV personality and the NFL Hall of Famer.
Ron Dicker

General Assignment Reporter, HuffPost

Shannon Sharpe accused “Undisputed” costar Skip Bayless of getting personal on Monday during a debate about Tom Brady that got way overheated. (Watch the video below.)

The longtime TV sports personality and the NFL Hall of Fame tight end were still trending more than a day after their animated spat on the Fox Sports show.

“[Brady]’s still playing at a high level at 45 when you had to stop at 35, that’s the point!” Bayless yelled at Sharpe.

“That’s what you do,” Sharpe replied. “Every time I call something into question, I’m ‘jealous.’ Skip, I did what I did. You make it seem like I was a bum! I’m in the effing Hall of Fame. I’ve got three Super Bowls.”

“So what?” Bayless said. “He’s way better than you were.”

“See what you do, you take personal shots,” said Sharpe, who took off his glasses to emphasize his anger and was told by Bayless to put them back on.

“You’re willing to take a personal shot at me to say this man is better than me because I say he’s playing bad this year?” Sharpe asked.

“You disrespect him. It’s beneath your dignity,” Bayless said.

“You would disrespect me to support him!” Sharpe bellowed.

And they weren’t done. Bayless in particular has trafficked in controversy, including a long history of dissing LeBron James. So while tension between Bayless and Sharpe may be inevitable, this sure was uncomfortable:

Go To Homepage

Before You Go

Ron Dicker - General Assignment Reporter, HuffPost

General Assignment Reporter, HuffPost

Popular in the Community