'SNL' Perfectly Parodies 'The Drew Barrymore Show' With Dig At Ellen

Sure, Jim Carrey’s Joe Biden might top the headlines from the “Saturday Night Live” premiere over the weekend, but please stop sleeping on the show’s master impressionist, Chloe Fineman.

Sandwiched in between the season opener’s many political sketches was a pitch-perfect parody promo of the recently launched and endearingly chaotic “The Drew Barrymore Show.”

Fineman assumed the role of actor-turned-talk show host (“I’m just like you, a boho free spirit mommy mother movie star since I was 6!”) lovingly capturing Barrymore’s essence and side-of-mouth-style of speaking.

And given the tumult in the daytime television landscape as of late, “SNL” couldn’t help but address the workplace misconduct allegations leveled against Barrymore’s competitor.

“There is a new face in daytime,” a voiceover announces during the promo. “After seeing what went down with Ellen, we took a hard turn in the other direction.”

Fineman’s Barrymore is basically the anti-Ellen, carpet bombing her “empty studio” with joy, referring to her audience as “my beautiful wildflowers” and doing her best not to pull in her masked cameraman for a hug.

“Don’t worry about her being mean to the crew,” the voiceover adds. “They say she maintains eye contact too long and is too emotionally supportive.”

But Fineman doesn’t just imitate Barrymore, she truly outdoes herself by bringing out her fine-tuned impressions of Nicole Kidman and Reese Witherspoon as guests on the fake talk show.

And in case you’re wondering how the real Drew Barrymore might feel about the sketch, she gave the “SNL” star her stamp of approval.

″@nbcsnl and @chloeiscrazy is the greatest thing,” Barrymore wrote on Instagram Sunday morning, alongside photos of herself watching the premiere. “I have loved SNL for as long as i know, and to also have the @thedrewbarrymoreshow brought to the party is so fun. Honored to be apart of it.”