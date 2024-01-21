Colin Jost doesn’t want to endorse grandpa-on-grandpa violence.
The “Weekend Update” co-host wondered what good could come of another election between Donald Trump and Joe Biden during the first “Saturday Night Live” of the year.
“Well guys, it’s 2024, but is it?” the faux news anchor asked.
“I don’t know about you, but when I think of the year 2020, I never think: ‘We should run that one back,’” he went on. “And if you’re feeling confused, you’re not the only one.”
As Jost pointed out, neither Biden or Trump were in top form this week.
“At a rally on Thursday, President Biden said he was ‘mixed up’ when he claimed he had just taken a photo with a woman who wasn’t even there,” he explained. “Then the next day, Donald Trump repeatedly confused Nikki Haley with Nancy Pelosi.”
“Guys, I don’t know if we should do this election. It’s honestly starting to feel like elder abuse,” Jost joked. “And I don’t even blame them. I blame us for allowing it.”
“It reminds me of those bum fight videos, where they made two homeless guys fight for money,” he continued.
“And now we look back on it, and we’re like, ‘How did we, as a society, let that happen?’ So I think the best solution is to just tell Trump and Biden that they both won. And that we’re very proud of them. And that they can rest now.”
Watch the full bit on “Weekend Update” below:
