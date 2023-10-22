Colin Jost Grounds Trump Over Gag Order Response In Brutal 'Weekend Update' Burn

LOADING ERROR LOADING

“Weekend Update” co-anchor Colin Jost knocked Donald Trump for claiming he “basically” didn’t “have the right to speak” after a federal judge placed a gag order on the former president in his 2020 election interference case this past week.

Jost, on the latest episode of “Saturday Night Live,” pointed to Trump’s remarks before comparing the former president to a child being grounded.

“Then he added ‘She’s like literally killing me.’ Then he yelled ‘You’re not even my real mom’ and slammed his bedroom door,” Jost quipped.

U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan issued the narrow gag order in response to attacks Trump aimed at those involved in the criminal case, warning that the remarks could pose a “grave threat” to the judicial process. Trump’s lawyers swiftly appealed the gag order before it was temporarily lifted on Friday.

The “Weekend Update” co-anchor later mocked Trump for sharing a bizarre courtroom sketch on his Truth Social platform that showed Jesus seated alongside the former president.

“Because if there’s one guy whose trial famously ended well, it’s Jesus,” Jost said.

