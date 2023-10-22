Trump Struggles To Console Jim Jordan Over Failed Speaker Bid In 'SNL' Cold Open

LOADING ERROR LOADING

Day’s Jordan noted that the former president endorsed him before he “kind of disappeared” prior to Johnson’s Trump declaring that he prefers “the Jordans who win.”

“Like the great Michael Jordan or the even greater Jordin Sparks, ‘No Air,’ remember that? Now that was a good song. ‘Tell me how I’m supposed to breathe with no air.’ You can’t, you can’t do it,” Trump said.

Jordan lost in three votes on the House floor before dropping his bid to win the gavel Friday, leaving House Republicans to go back to square one in their search to replace ousted former Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.).

Trump, in the cold open, went on to mock Jordan for his choice of attire.

“It’s the lack of the jacket, you don’t look good. You look like the night manager at a two-star steakhouse,” Trump said.

“I understand, sir, I’ve been told that before,” Jordan replied.

Other Republicans attempted to brighten Jordan’s mood in the cold open including Rep. George Santos (R-N.Y.) (played by Bowen Yang) and Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) (played by Chloe Fineman).

Boebert tries to cheer up Jordan on the phone before a hand is seen grabbing her chest.

“Sorry, are you out somewhere?” Jordan questions on the other line.

“Yeah, I gotta go, I’m at the theater seeing ‘Aladdin.’ Good luck, Jim,” replied Boebert in a nod to her attending a performance of the “Beetlejuice” musical.