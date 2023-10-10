Sophie Turner And Joe Jonas Work Out Custody Agreement

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner attend the Met Gala on May 6, 2019, in New York. Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Musician Joe Jonas and actor Sophie Turner have reached a child custody agreement involving their two young daughters.

The children, born in 2020 and 2022, will stay with Turner until Oct. 21, according to court documents. Then they will stay with Jonas through Nov. 2. They then will stay with Turner from Nov. 2 through the 22, and so on. Both Jonas and Turner have permission to travel with the kids within the U.S. or to the U.K.

Neither Jonas nor Turner responded to HuffPost’s requests for comment.

Jonas filed for divorce from Turner in early September. In a joint statement shared on their Instagram accounts, the two said they had made a “united decision” to “ambicably” end their four-year marriage. Some media outlets suggested that Turner’s purported partying was to blame, but the speculation generated swift backlash, with many characterizing that framing as sexist.

A few weeks later, Turner sued Jonas, claiming that he had “wrongfully detained” their children, and asked that he send them to her in England. On Sept. 25, both parents agreed to a temporary court order stipulating that they would not take their kids out of the U.S.