Sophie Turner And Joe Jonas Share Stunning Photo From Their Second Wedding

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas just made their second wedding Insta-official.

Each of the newlyweds shared a photograph Thursday morning from their second ceremony and used the Instagram caption “Mr and Mrs Jonas.”

Turner’s “Thrones” co-stars Lena Headey, Nathalie Emmanuel and Gwendoline Christie responded with sweet messages:

The stars’ first ceremony in Vegas was officiated by an Elvis Presley impersonator and livestreamed on Instagram by DJ Diplo:

Instagram/Diplo

The couple announced their engagement with this post in October 2017: