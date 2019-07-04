Sophie Turner And Joe Jonas Share Stunning Photo From Their Second Wedding

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas just made their second wedding Insta-official.
The British “Game of Thrones” actress and the American singer-songwriter tied the knot (again) at a French chateau over the weekend. It was the formal follow-up to their nuptials in a Las Vegas chapel after the Billboard Music Awards in May.
Each of the newlyweds shared a photograph Thursday morning from their second ceremony and used the Instagram caption “Mr and Mrs Jonas.”
Turner’s “Thrones” co-stars Lena Headey, Nathalie Emmanuel and Gwendoline Christie responded with sweet messages:
The stars’ first ceremony in Vegas was officiated by an Elvis Presley impersonator and livestreamed on Instagram by DJ Diplo:
The couple announced their engagement with this post in October 2017: