Sophie Turner And Kit Harington Hugging At The Emmys Has Everybody In Their Feelings

Be forewarned: cuteness is coming.

“Game of Thrones” stars and on-screen cousins (listen, it’s complicated) Sophie Turner and Kit Harington shared a sweet reunion at the 2019 Emmy Awards on Sunday night.

HBO’s fantasy smash is the most-nominated series at the awards show, so naturally all eyes were on the Starks, Targaryens and others in the crowd, as they haven’t all been together since the final episode aired in May.

So when Turner and Harington saw each other at the ceremony, it was an emotional moment as the two pulled each other in for a long embrace that was captured by Hollywood Reporter columnist Scott Feinberg.

*sophie in a high pitched voice*: you look so HANDSOOMEE

*kit in an even more high pitched voice*: thank YOUUU pic.twitter.com/wFtI4TUNn8 — 𝑘𝑎𝑡𝑒 (@sansalogy) September 23, 2019

“Game of Thrones” fans watching along could not keep the tears from flowing at this Stark family reunion.

Kit Harrington and Sophie Turner hugging eachother makes me strangely emotional #Emmys #GOT pic.twitter.com/xi4cVpJcbz — michael phillips. (@_MPhillips96) September 23, 2019

SHUT THE FUCK UP KIT AND SOPHIE I'M CRYING #emmys pic.twitter.com/e908WixQPR — kinsey (@sansacstark) September 23, 2019

That hug between Sophie Turner and Kit Harrington just now gave me more emotion than the season finale of Game of Thrones #emmys — Bridget Geerlings (@bgigglings) September 23, 2019

KIT AND SOPHIE REUNITED THEY LOOK SO HAPPY PLEASEE THE WAY THEY JUST HOLD EACH OTHER 🥺🥺🥺🥺 IM CRYING pic.twitter.com/U3W3BrAYie — mari (@nomadthor) September 23, 2019

Both actors are up for major awards at the ceremony, with Harington nominated for the Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series category, while Turner is set to face off against her co-stars Lena Headey, Maisie Williams and Gwendoline Christie.

Earlier in the evening, both walked the red carpet with Turner stunning in a blush-colored gown and Harington going the classic route with a black and white suit.

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP Sophie Turner arrives at the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

Steve Granitz via Getty Images LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 22: Kit Harington attends the 71st Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 22, 2019 in Los Angeles, California.