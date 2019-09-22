Sophie Turner And Kit Harington Hugging At The Emmys Has Everybody In Their Feelings

Be forewarned: cuteness is coming.
“Game of Thrones” stars and on-screen cousins (listen, it’s complicated) Sophie Turner and Kit Harington shared a sweet reunion at the 2019 Emmy Awards on Sunday night.
HBO’s fantasy smash is the most-nominated series at the awards show, so naturally all eyes were on the Starks, Targaryens and others in the crowd, as they haven’t all been together since the final episode aired in May.
So when Turner and Harington saw each other at the ceremony, it was an emotional moment as the two pulled each other in for a long embrace that was captured by Hollywood Reporter columnist Scott Feinberg.
“Game of Thrones” fans watching along could not keep the tears from flowing at this Stark family reunion.
Both actors are up for major awards at the ceremony, with Harington nominated for the Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series category, while Turner is set to face off against her co-stars Lena Headey, Maisie Williams and Gwendoline Christie.
Earlier in the evening, both walked the red carpet with Turner stunning in a blush-colored gown and Harington going the classic route with a black and white suit.