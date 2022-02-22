One Of The Filthiest 'South Park' Songs Just Received The Full Orchestra Treatment

“ South Park ” dropped a new spin on one of the show’s classic tunes, with a 30-piece orchestra taking on “Chocolate Salty Balls.”

Tamar Greene, who currently plays George Washington in “Hamilton” on Broadway, handles the vocals of the track originally sung by soul legend Isaac Hayes, who voiced Chef on the show. Elizabeth Stanley, Nikki Renee Daniels and Jeff Kready ― all Broadway performers ― round out the vocals.