Entertainment

One Of The Filthiest 'South Park' Songs Just Received The Full Orchestra Treatment

A 30-piece group put a classy spin on an innuendo-filled classic.
Ed Mazza

Overnight Editor, HuffPost

South Park” dropped a new spin on one of the show’s classic tunes, with a 30-piece orchestra taking on “Chocolate Salty Balls.”

Chef would be proud:

Tamar Greene, who currently plays George Washington in “Hamilton” on Broadway, handles the vocals of the track originally sung by soul legend Isaac Hayes, who voiced Chef on the show. Elizabeth Stanley, Nikki Renee Daniels and Jeff Kready ― all Broadway performers ― round out the vocals.

“South Park” has been posting orchestral clips of the show’s musical moments in honor of the ongoing 25th anniversary season, including classy versions of “Kyle’s Mom’s A Bitch,” “Jackin’ It In San Diego,” “Gay Fish” and the “South Park Theme.”

Ed Mazza - Overnight Editor, HuffPost

Overnight Editor, HuffPost

Musicmusic videoSouth Park