People Think There’s Something Very Familiar About The New Space Force Uniforms

Prototypes of the U.S. Space Force’s new uniforms set Twitter alight on Tuesday.
Many people said the design for the guardians’ service dress had a familiar feel.
“The Tonight Show” host Jimmy Fallon likened it to the attire worn by chefs or New York City doormen. See the video above.
Others snarked about its similarity to costumes worn in sci-fi shows like “Battlestar Galactica” and “Star Trek.”
