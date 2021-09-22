People Think There’s Something Very Familiar About The New Space Force Uniforms

Prototypes of the U.S. Space Force’s new uniforms set Twitter alight on Tuesday.

Many people said the design for the guardians’ service dress had a familiar feel.

“The Tonight Show” host Jimmy Fallon likened it to the attire worn by chefs or New York City doormen. See the video above.

Today, @SpaceForceCSO Gen. John W. "Jay" Raymond unveiled the Guardian Service Dress prototype a modern, distinctive, professional uniform during the @AirForceAssoc's #ASC21. pic.twitter.com/tnDJnMkCMo — United States Space Force (@SpaceForceDoD) September 21, 2021

Others snarked about its similarity to costumes worn in sci-fi shows like “Battlestar Galactica” and “Star Trek.”

The person who designed the Space Force uniforms has clearly watched too much Battlestar Galactica pic.twitter.com/cc62WrX8jM — Edward Hardy (@EdwardTHardy) September 21, 2021

New Space Force uniforms just dropped: pic.twitter.com/bFOFkcQZ5S — Rex Huppke (@RexHuppke) September 21, 2021

New Space Force uniforms revealed pic.twitter.com/aW75WVaxLk — Josh Weinstein (@Joshstrangehill) September 21, 2021

The new Space Force uniform



A blend of the Star Trek Enterprise dress uniform, but with the Mirror Universe diagonal pic.twitter.com/2XyGxJN0Tq — Peter W. Singer (@peterwsinger) September 21, 2021

Many people are saying that Space Force's new uniforms are based on Kellyanne Conjob's outfit from trump's inauguration. #SpaceFarce pic.twitter.com/KX6WhTiUMZ — 💀 Scary Larry 💀 🇺🇸🌊✊🏻🗽 (@StompTheGOP) September 21, 2021

I guess if there's a new Space Force Academy, my old uniform should still fit pic.twitter.com/RofIysjD9X — Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) September 22, 2021

The new Space Force uniforms really do remind me of Star Trek. Not gonna lie, I think they’re awesome. #asc21 pic.twitter.com/hOmtEU5r8G — Will of Texas🇺🇸⚜️ (@WilliamofTexas) September 21, 2021