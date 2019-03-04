Colbert On Trump's Flag Hug: 'First Time A Flag's Ever Volunteered To Be Burned'

Stephen Colbert returned from vacation on Monday to roast President Donald Trump’s “historically long and epically weird” two-hour speech at the Conservative Political Action Conference.
The “Late Show” host pointed out that it got weird before Trump even opened his mouth on Saturday.
As he took the stage to Lee Greenwood’s “God Bless the U.S.A.,” Trump stopped to hug the American flag.
Colbert said it was “the first time a flag’s ever volunteered to be burned.”
Colbert’s “Late Show” team also made a mock commercial for some “hot FILFs”:
