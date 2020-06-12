And “The Late Show” host got personal. (Watch the video above.)

The protests over racial injustice and police brutality have renewed a push to rename bases like Fort Bragg, Fort Hood and Fort Benning ― all honoring generals who fought for the South in the Civil War. But Trump has pushed back, tweeting, “these Monumental and very Powerful bases have become part of a Great American Heritage.”

Quipped Colbert: “I guess it’s not surprising that Trump’s OK with naming things after old racist guys. He did name his own son Donald Trump.”

The comedian then zeroed in on Trump’s plan to resume holding campaign rallies, even as the coronavirus resurges. “I guess he just misses walking out to a large crowd that he hasn’t tear-gassed.”

Colbert tore into Trump’s planned June 19 rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma. The plan has been labeled doubly disrespectful because the date, Juneteenth, commemorates the end of slavery in the U.S., and Tulsa was the site of a horrific massacre of the Black community 99 years ago this month.

