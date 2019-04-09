The ousted head of Homeland Security Kirstjen Nielson is the woman Stephen Colbert and his audience love to hate for caging immigrant children. But it’s only going to get worse, the “Late Show” host warned on Monday night, because Nielsen was reportedly forced out by President Donald Trump for not being cruel enough.

What’s next? Well, Colbert suggested that Nielsen’s replacement will have to be none other than Stephen King’s kid-stalking clown Pennywise.

And. there’s more to come in what The New York Times calls the “Trump purge.”

“When I think about Trump,” Colbert said, “I feel like purging.”