Ticked-Off Stephen Colbert Gives New GOP House Speaker Hell Over Gun Comments

“Late Show” host Stephen Colbert got serious toward the end of his opening monologue when he brought up the “horrific” mass shooting in Maine that left 18 dead and dozens injured.

“At times like this, you can feel powerless, but you’re not,” Colbert told his audience. “Because you can make this the issue you vote on.”

As Colbert pointed out, too many lawmakers are standing in the way ― including new House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.), who said, “We are really, really hopeful and prayerful” on Thursday but offered no solutions.

“Everyone wants this to end, and I’ll leave it there,” Johnson said.

“Why would you leave it there? Is that what you think produces hope, just leaving it there and walking away from the problem?” Colbert fired back. “We’re already capable of hope and prayer ourselves. You’re capable of governing, theoretically. And I’m sorry if that sounds like too hard of a job for you.”

Colbert concluded with a rousing tribute to the people of Maine.

Check it out in his Thursday night monologue: