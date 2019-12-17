Stephen Colbert: GOP's Elephant Mascot Changed During Impeachment Process

Stephen Colbert﻿ lacerated lawmakers’ “shamelessly“ partisan approach to what he referred to as “Don and the Giant Impeach.”

On Friday, the House Judiciary Committee voted 23 to 17 — “along strictly partisan lines” — to approve two articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump: Abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.

“That’s right,” Colbert said on “The Late Show” Monday night. “Not one Republican evidently has a problem with the president blackmailing a foreign government to get dirt on a political opponent.”

In a related story, Colbert said, “the GOP has changed its mascot from an elephant to an ostrich” with its head in the sand.

