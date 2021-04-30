Stephen Colbert Exposes GOP Hypocrisy With A Nancy Pelosi Diss Track

Stephen Colbert on Thursday called out the GOP lawmakers who are trying to have their cake and eat it when it comes to the American Rescue Plan.

The “Late Show” host noted how some Republicans are now promoting provisions in the COVID-19 relief package that they vehemently voted against.

“No. No GOP,” said Colbert. “You don’t get to take credit for something you tried to destroy.”

There followed a spoof diss track from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) who herself has been vocal in exposing Republican hypocrisy for “voting no, but taking the dough.”

