Stephen Colbert Pricks Gov. Ron DeSantis With A Raunchy New Nickname

Stephen Colbert warned his viewers of a new side effect linked to coronavirus infection. For guys, this one hits below the belt.

As Colbert noted, there are reports that some men are suffering from sexual dysfunction after infection.

Advertisement

“OK, one question,” he said. “Can I get a few more boosters just to be safe?”

But Colbert couldn’t resist a chance to use his newfound knowledge as the basis for a crack about Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R).

“COVID dick is real,” Colbert said, citing a headline on Gizmodo, adding: “Yes, but he prefers to be called Ron DeSantis.”