Stephen Colbert Names And Shames 'Thirsty-Ass Bitch' At Biden's State Of The Union

Stephen Colbert went live on Thursday night after President Joe Biden delivered his State of the Union address, setting the scene by noting that House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) and Vice President Kamala Harris stood together as they waited for the speech.
“Because he was standing that close to a woman, his son got an alert on his phone,” Colbert cracked.
Johnson and his son use software that sends an alert to one if the other looks at porn.
The “Late Show” host also mocked some of those in attendance for the speech.
“I hear you out there, I hear you asking, you’re saying, ’Steve, were there any thirsty-ass bitches in the audience?” he asked, before pointing out that disgraced former Rep. George Santos (R-N.Y.) turned up since he still has floor privileges.
“C’mon, you can’t just go back to your old job like you never left,” Colbert said, then paid tribute to a former Comedy Central colleague: “Unless you’re Jon Stewart: Keep it up, Jon, you’re crushing it!”
Stewart recently returned as host of “The Daily Show” on Mondays until the election.
See his full look at the State of the Union below: