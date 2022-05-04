Livid Stephen Colbert Censored At Start And End Of Court-Thrashing Monologue

Stephen Colbert said a four-letter word at the top of his Tuesday night monologue and repeated it again at the end, drawing bleeps from CBS censors.

Packed in between the profanity was nearly 10 minutes of Colbert sharing his utter disgust at the leaked (and still unofficial) draft opinion that showed Supreme Court justices planning to overturn Roe v. Wade.

The five justices who voted to overturn are Samuel Alito, Clarence Thomas, Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh and Amy Coney Barrett.

“So congratulations, ladies,” Colbert told his viewers. “Decisions about what you can do with your body are now being made by four old dudes and a woman who thinks ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ is a rom-com.”