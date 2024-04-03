EntertainmentDonald TrumpStephen ColbertThe Late Show

Stephen Colbert Gives Trump Crystal Clear Reminder Of All His Biggest Failures

"The Late Show" host mocked the ex-president for a dubious "truly historic" achievement.
Ed Mazza
Stephen Colbert on Tuesday hit Donald Trump with a blunt reminder of some of his biggest business disasters, along with one very personal one.

“The Late Show” host noted that shares in Trump’s Truth Social website plunged this week, causing the company to lose some $4 billion in value.

“Wow,” Colbert said. “I am actually surprised that Truth Social had value.”

The stock price fell after an SEC filing revealed the company had just $4.1 million in revenue last year and a loss of more than $58 million.

“Truly an historic failure,” Colbert said. “No one has seen a loss this big since the Trump Taj Mahal, Trump Plaza Hotel, Trump Steaks, Trump Airlines, Trump University and Trump, comma, Eric.”

See more in his Tuesday night monologue:

