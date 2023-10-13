Stephen Colbert Takes 1 Brutal Swipe At Trump Over His Epic Mic Meltdown

LOADING ERROR LOADING

Stephen Colbert dropped the mic on Donald Trump after he mocked the former president’s harsh words about technical issues at a speech in West Palm Beach, Florida this week.

The “Late Show” host tossed to a clip of Trump who, in a speech to a Florida club centered around the former president, complained that he had “the worst microphone” for the event.

″I hope you can hear me back there. Justin, don’t pay the bill for this mic. I’m blowing out my voice talking to this stupid mic,” said Trump, who continued to talk about microphones elsewhere in the speech on Wednesday.

“That is the hardest he’s been on a mic since Pence,” said Colbert in a reference to Trump’s former vice president.

Colbert later spotted a possible “problem” for Trump as lawsuits in a number of states look to disqualify him from the ballot in 2024 under the 14th Amendment, which RawStory noted bars those who have “engaged in insurrection” against America from holding elected office under the “Insurrection Clause.”

“Which is also the title of Tim Allen’s worst Christmas movie,” joked Colbert, who flashed an image of a movie poster featuring Allen wearing a Santa Claus suit and carrying the House speaker’s podium.

