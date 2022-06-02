Stephen King loves the new season of “Stranger Things,” including the tribute to his story “Carrie” during the roller-skating scene in episode 2, “Vecna’s Curse.” But the horror master is apparently all-in on binge-watching because he’s not happy that Netflix hasn’t released the entire season yet.
King said it’s “kind of lame” that the final two episodes won’t drop until July:
The show’s writers were quick to reassure “Uncle Stevie” that they’re working as fast as they can:
The first seven episodes of the fourth season of “Stranger Things” are currently streaming on Netflix, and have matching 91% scores on Rotten Tomatoes from critics and the audience.
The final two episodes of the season ― with a combined run time of nearly four hours ― hits the small screen July 1.