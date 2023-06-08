Steve Bannon Reportedly Subpoenaed In Jan. 6 Grand Jury Probe

Steve Bannon, a longtime supporter and ex-adviser to former President Donald Trump, was subpoenaed in Washington, D.C., by a federal grand jury in an investigation of the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, several news outlets reported Wednesday.

The subpoena, which was first reported by NBC News, is the latest update in special counsel Jack Smith’s investigation into the attack on the U.S. Capitol and Trump’s actions following his loss of the 2020 election.

Sources told NBC News that the subpoena was sent out in late May and calls for documents and testimony. CNN later confirmed that reporting.

Bannon was previously called on to appear before the House select committee that investigated the Jan. 6 attack but refused to cooperate with the congressional subpoena. He was found guilty of contempt of Congress in July 2022, a decision he then appealed.

While Bannon’s sentencing for contempt of Congress is pending, the former Trump campaign official and adviser is also set to go on trial in May 2024 on criminal charges for a separate case related to his involvement in a campaign to solicit funds for Trump’s southern border wall.

The Jan. 6 probe is merely one of several investigations involving Trump, including one surrounding his mishandling of classified documents at his residence in Mar-a-Lago. Last week, federal prosecutors reportedly told Trump’s lawyers that the former president is the target of a criminal investigation surrounding the Mar-a-Lago case.

Both the Mar-a-Lago and Jan. 6 investigations are being overseen by Smith, but the grand juries for the two cases are separate.