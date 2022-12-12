25 TikTok-Viral Stocking Stuffers For Under $25

Unearthing all the goodies inside my stocking on Christmas morning was probably one of my favorite parts about the holiday as a child.

Now, as I’m starting to think about the stockings I will make for others this year, I’ve been finding a lot of inspiration while scrolling through TikTok.

This polarizing platform has become a not-so-secret resource for finding incredibly useful, unique and popular products that make the perfect gifts — and this is certainly the case when it comes to inexpensive and compact treats that are just the right size for filling stockings.

All of the stocking stuffer items in the list below (which features everything from skincare to practical household gewgaws) are TikTok-approved and under $25.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.