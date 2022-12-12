Shopping
25 TikTok-Viral Stocking Stuffers For Under $25

Small and affordable gifts that the internet loves and everyone else will, too.

An <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Zulay-Original-Milk-Frother-Handheld/dp/B09D8T11YS?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=6391193ee4b0977ef445674c%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="electric handheld milk frother" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="6391193ee4b0977ef445674c" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/Zulay-Original-Milk-Frother-Handheld/dp/B09D8T11YS?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=6391193ee4b0977ef445674c%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">electric handheld milk frother</a>, <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Saucemoto-holder-ketchup-dipping-sauces/dp/B07WCXS141?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=6391193ee4b0977ef445674c%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="in-car sauce holders" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="6391193ee4b0977ef445674c" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/Saucemoto-holder-ketchup-dipping-sauces/dp/B07WCXS141?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=6391193ee4b0977ef445674c%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="1">in-car sauce holders</a>, a <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Sauberkugel-Sticky-Inside-Crumbs-Backpacks/dp/B08HRBY3DC?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=6391193ee4b0977ef445674c%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="debris-catching ball" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="6391193ee4b0977ef445674c" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/Sauberkugel-Sticky-Inside-Crumbs-Backpacks/dp/B08HRBY3DC?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=6391193ee4b0977ef445674c%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="2">debris-catching ball</a>, a pack of <a href="https://www.amazon.com/TOCESS-Clips-Nonslip-Strong-Available/dp/B0817QLT89?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=6391193ee4b0977ef445674c%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="claw hair clips" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="6391193ee4b0977ef445674c" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/TOCESS-Clips-Nonslip-Strong-Available/dp/B0817QLT89?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=6391193ee4b0977ef445674c%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="3">claw hair clips</a> and a highly rated <a href="https://www.amazon.com/essence-Princess-Effect-Mascara-Cruelty/dp/B00T0C9XRK?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=6391193ee4b0977ef445674c%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="lengthening mascara." data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="6391193ee4b0977ef445674c" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/essence-Princess-Effect-Mascara-Cruelty/dp/B00T0C9XRK?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=6391193ee4b0977ef445674c%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="4">lengthening mascara.</a>
Unearthing all the goodies inside my stocking on Christmas morning was probably one of my favorite parts about the holiday as a child.

Now, as I’m starting to think about the stockings I will make for others this year, I’ve been finding a lot of inspiration while scrolling through TikTok.

This polarizing platform has become a not-so-secret resource for finding incredibly useful, unique and popular products that make the perfect gifts — and this is certainly the case when it comes to inexpensive and compact treats that are just the right size for filling stockings.

All of the stocking stuffer items in the list below (which features everything from skincare to practical household gewgaws) are TikTok-approved and under $25.

1
Etsy/FrenchBeautyCompany
A terrycloth skin care headband
The skin care company Versed released a terrycloth-covered headband meant to keep hair dry and out of the way during a skin care or makeup routine. The crowds went wild and unfortunately bought them up completely. While the company has been a little cagey about confirming a return of their puffy headbands, there are some beautiful lookalikes that mimic the same croissant style and color options. This model from Etsy is thoughtfully handmade in France using the softest terrycloth fabric and comes in four colors.
$22.60 at Etsy
2
Amazon
A soothing ice roller for the face
This freezable facial tool even made it to the latest episode of “Euphoria,” when Sydney Sweeney's character uses it while manically primping for hours before school. TikTok is obsessed with the soothing, redness reducing and de-puffing capabilities of this roller, which features beads inside the removable rolling tube.
$12.95 at Amazon
3
Amazon
A handheld electric milk frother
Make frothy cappuccinos, silky lattes and blended matcha with this handheld electric frother that comes with its own countertop stand for storage. It's what #coffeetok is calling a "game changer."
$12.99+ at Amazon
4
Amazon
A heatless satin curling rod
Also seen on Sweeney's character in “Euphoria," this soft and satin-covered posable curling wand is meant to give hair the perfect set of frizz-free curls, without any damage from heat. TikTokers swear by the method of wrapping their damp tresses around the rod before bed, then waking up to perfect curls in the morning.
$9.99 at Amazon
5
Sephora
A pigmented liquid blush
Even though this Rare Beauty blush is fairly new on the scene, it's garnered the favor of many on TikTok and become one of the highest rated liquid blushes on Sephora. That's probably due to its featherweight feel, seamless blendability and ultra pigmented formula – trust me, a little dab'll do ya with this. Available in both dewy and matte finishes, this blush will leave you with a healthy and natural-looking flush all day long.
$20 at Amazon
6
Amazon
A pack of four sensory popping fidget keychains
Poppable fidget toys hit an all time popularity high a couple of years ago and are still going strong on TikTok. Whether your child or loved one deals with sensory processing issues or not, these popping silicone keychains are slightly reminiscent of bubble wrap and can be great for mindless fidgeting or easing sensory discomfort.
$8.39 at Amazon
7
Amazon
A set of glowing Lightsaber chopsticks
The perfect stocking stuffer for the Star Wars buff in your life, these lightsaber chopsticks contain a battery-powered LED light. They're available in tons of other colors, too.
$11.97 at Amazon
8
Ulta
A nourishing and widely adored facial serum
Before you run in fear at the thought of massaging snail slime onto your face, know that snail mucin has been a Korean skin care staple for ages due to its purported benefits like increased hydration and improved skin texture. Cosrx's snail essence, which has been shrunk down into this travel-friendly bottle, contains a highly concentrated 96% of mucin filtrate that quickly absorbs into the skin and has TikTokers saying that their skin has never looked better.
$8.50 at Ulta$8.50 at Target
9
Amazon
Gracula, a no-touch garlic crusher
Food preppers know that chopping up garlic cloves is time-consuming business that leaves the odor of garlic lingering on your fingertips. The aptly named "Gracula” can quickly grind up garlic in just a few twists, is easy to clean and can save your fingers from smelling for days. Plus, it's also just really cute.
$24.95 at Amazon$24.95 at Walmart
10
Amazon
A plush travel jewelry organizer
This plush jewelry case is a great gift for the frequent traveler. It has dual compartments and multiple removable dividers to keep jewelry from getting tangled or lost.
$19.99 at Amazon
11
Amazon
A lengthening mascara with tons of five-star-ratings
Essence Lash Princess is the internet’s favorite mascara not just fot its price, but also for its ability to deliver dramatic volume and sculpted length to even the smallest of lashes.
$4.99 at Amazon$4.99 at Ulta$4.99 at Target
12
Amazon
An earbuds cleaning pen
This flocked cleaning pen with brush and detailer attachment is perfect for meticulously sweeping away dirt, grime and wax from earbuds and charging cases.
$8.99 at Amazon
13
Amazon
A Dash mini waffle maker
Not only is this tiny waffle maker by Dash adorable and ideal for limited kitchen spaces, but people on TikTok have been getting very creative with the foods that they create with it, like panini-style breakfast sandwiches, crispy cheese snacks, hash browns and more. The non-stick interior surface is also easy to clean.
$10 at Amazon$10 at Target$12.95 at Williams Sonoma
14
Ulta
A deliciously scented fine-mist hand sanitizer
Many of us are still in the thick of cold and flu season and Touchland's line of aesthetically pleasing hand sanitizers can help keep germs at bay. Packaged in a sleek refillable spray container, these hand sanitizers dispense product in an ultra-fine mist, are available in tons of enjoyable scents and actually contain aloe to keep hands from drying out.
$10 at Ulta$10 at Sephora$9.99 at Target
15
Amazon
Traction cleats for shoes
One user on TikTok made these Yaktrax traction cleats go viral because she secured them over her platform Steve Maddens in order to go trekking in the snow. Even if you're gifting with more practical intentions, they can help make walking through inclement conditions a little safer and slip-proof.
$19.49+ at Amazon
16
Amazon
A pair of glass tumblers
These glass tumblers featuring bamboo lids, matching straws and condensation-resistant silicone sleeves are an Amazon haul staple. TikTokers love them for toting around iced coffees, afternoon smoothies or just water.
$13.99+ at Amazon
17
Sephora
A deeply nourishing lip mask
Laneige's cult-favorite and intensely moisturizing lip sleeping mask is adored for its cushiony formula, and it's the perfect way to smooth parched, flaky lips. It uses a berry mix complex to boost moisture and deliver antioxidant benefits while a blend of shea and seed butters nourishes lips.
$24 at Sephora$22.03 at Amazon
18
Amazon
A popular and versatile condiment
Although the Momofuku Chili Crunch, a fragrant chili oil packed with flavor and crunchy scallions, was already pretty well known, TikTok creator @dzaslavsky, has made it even more popular as of late. Known for her luxury food-related content, Danielle swears this condiment is perfect with everything from tinned mussels to avocado toast to pizza.
$16.99 at Amazon$13 at Momofuku
19
Amazon
A set of jumbo reusable glass straws
This 8-piece set of jumbo glass straws looks beautiful and, thanks to their larger size, they can be especially great for sipping smoothies, shakes or boba drinks.
$6.78 at Amazon
20
Amazon
A "no-lip-wrinkle" straw
According to dermatologists, frequently drinking from straws can cause lip wrinkles due to the repetitive lip pursing motion. If you have a loved one that is obsessed with fighting the signs of premature skin aging, then they might really enjoy a few of these silicone BPA-free drinking straws that don't require pursing their lips.
$14.95 at Amazon
21
Amazon
A four pack of the claw hair clips
Perfect for securing hair into an effortless "clean-girl" twist, these highly rated jumbo claw clips have a non-slip matte finish and come in colorful, aesthetically pleasing sets.
$10.79 at Amazon
22
Amazon
A debris-catching ball
You know those annoying little crumbs that are floating around at the bottom of your bag? This clever little gadget manages to catch them all thanks to a sticky inner ball that's washable and reusable.
$12.99 at Amazon
23
Amazon
A pair of in-car dip clips
These dip clips attach to your car's air vents and hold most sauce containers, making it easier to dunk your chicken nuggets or french fries on the go.
$10.95+ at Amazon
24
Amazon
Scrub Daddy, a magical sponge
The Scrub Daddy is a household scrubbing tool that promises to be resistant to odors, unlike traditional sponges, and won't scratch surfaces while also being tough on messes. The unique texture will also change from firm to soft based on water temperature and the holes are great for cleaning smaller utensils.
$4.29 at Target$3.78 at Walmart
25
Amazon
A Terry's chocolate orange
Terry's chocolate orange is a delightful confection that's laced with orange essence flavor and comes apart in segments, just like the real fruit.
Milk and dark chocolate pack: $12.24 at Amazon$3.29 at Target$3.28 at Walmart
