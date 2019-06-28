HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.

Friends don’t lie, so when Netflix says it’s dropping the third season of its smash hit “Stranger Things” on July 4, we think it’s safe to believe it’s true.

The ’80s-inspired series has made us nostalgic for all things retro and there’s been a ton of fan merch popping up in anticipation for the new season, from handheld arcade games to Polaroid cameras.



If this news is synth music to your ears, you’re not alone. For the premiere of the second season in October 2017, I hosted a sleepover party complete with Eggo waffles and a vodka-packed Upside Down punch. My guests and I (OK, maybe it was just me and my best friend), stayed up until the season dropped at 2 a.m. and watched as many episodes as we could before falling asleep. We woke up the next morning and binged the remaining episodes before the sun went down.

That is to say, I consider myself a pretty big “Stranger Things” fan, so I know good fan merch when I see it. Whether you’re planning a viewing party worthy of Mike’s basement or want to surprise the mouth breather in your life with a bitchin’ gift, you don’t need to make a trip to Hawkins, Indiana, for suitable party favors. Below, we’ve gathered up 17 fun gift ideas for “Stranger Things” fans.

Take a look: