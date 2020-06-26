We Found Summer Clothes For Boys And Girls On Sale On Amazon

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.
Your kiddos might be spending more of the summer at home this year, now that school’s out and camps and day care programs are on pause in many states.
After several months at home, the kids are probably eager to get outside as often as they can this summer. Chances are they’ve outgrown a lot of their summer clothes from last year, and they might be in need of some new play-friendly pieces for the year.
Fortunately, Amazon’s Big Style Sale is happening right now. It’s the retailer’s first weeklong sale exclusively on clothes and accessories, a sort of warmup to Prime Day, which takes place annually in July but was pushed back to September this year because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
Included in the sale you’ll find clothing and accessories for him, as well as markdowns on maternity clothing and even headbands for those bad hair days.
You’ll also find discounts on a ton of clothes for kids from Amazon’s own brands such as Amazon Essentials, as well as from well-known brands that carry children’s clothing, such as Under Armour and Hope & Henry.
The best deal we’ve seen on kids’ clothing might be on this rash guard swim set, perfect for keeping your kiddo safe from the sun this summer.
If your little one is in need of some new duds for this summer, we’ve rounded up some of the best deals we’ve seen on kids’ clothes during Amazon’s Big Style Sale.
