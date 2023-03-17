This Is The Unique Sunscreen Pam And Hailey Have Been Using

“I have extremely sensitive skin and this sunscreen has been an absolute dream come true for me. It wears so light like a lotion, has zero sunscreen smell, and the best is that it doesn’t irritate me OR clog my pores / break me out. I never thought I’d love a sunscreen so much and have never wanted to follow the rules of wearing sunscreen under makeup until now. PLEASE Summer Fridays - make a body-sized version of this stuff!!!” — evelynnii

“I have tried at least 5 different sunscreens that would either make my skin super oily (I already have oily/combination skin) or break me out. I haven’t had a sunscreen apart of my skincare routine in years because of this but I was eager to find one. I decided to take a chance on this given the positive reviews, but was a bit nervous due to the price point. HOWEVER, I have been using this sunscreen for a couple weeks and it is the best sunscreen I have ever tried. It doesn’t leave my face oily, or leave any weird residue or white haze. It doesn’t break me out and my makeup sits over it beautifully. Personally, I think it’s very expensive for 50ml but for me it’s worth every single penny.” — itsonlyciara

“I have sensitive skin and I still loved it! Buy this now! I have bought every expensive face sunscreen there is- elta MD, la roche posay, supergoop, biossance, etc. This has the same zinc oxide content as elta MD (good sun protection!) but feels so light on skin.” — Xan445

“Undetectable. SPF is a part of my daily routine - this is my go-to. I shake the sleek and functional bottle, apply a finger-length amount of this lightweight, mostly unscented (noticed a distinct smell when I started using the product - no longer smell) and non-runny sunscreen that sinks right into the skin without any white cast and a natural finish. Layering well over and under my other products. This sunscreen does not burn my eyes if I sweat!”— jaymeraye