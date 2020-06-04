HuffPost Finds

There Are Swimsuits On Sale For Under $45 At Nordstrom

We found sexy one-piece swimsuits and cute two-piece bikinis on sale at a time when swimwear is never on sale.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.

You can sunbathe in your backyard, rooftop or local park. And, in case you haven&rsquo;t heard &mdash; above-ground pools for small spaces have been making a big comeback.&nbsp;Fortunately, <a href="https://fave.co/2xRz2SN" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">Nordstrom</a> is having a major clearance sale with swimsuits&nbsp;<a href="https://fave.co/2xRz2SN" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">up to 60% off</a>.&nbsp;
Your leggings and sweatshirts have probably already been replaced for some lighter loungewear at this point in the season.

While you might be reconsidering weekends at the beach or canceling your pool membership for a summer of social distancing, that doesn’t mean you can’t make splash at home this summer.

Fortunately, Nordstrom is having a major clearance sale right now with thousands of items up to 60% off. We found major markdowns on summery items like dresses, shorts and sandals from beloved brands like Free People, Leith and All In Favor.

We also spotted a wide selection of swimsuits on sale from brands like Madewell, Chelsea28 and Topshop perfect for making a splash at the pool, beach or lake this summer.

This Nordstrom clearance sale is the perfect opportunity to save on sexy one-piece swimsuits or high-waisted bikinis for everybody. We found everything from leopard print swimsuits to one shoulder bikini tops for a steal.

Below, we’ve rounded up a few on sale swimsuits for under $45 hiding in the Nordstrom sale.

Take a look:

1
Madewell Second Wave Tank Tie Dye One-Piece Swimsuit
Nordstrom
Normally $75 on sale for $45 at Nordstrom.
2
Chelsea28 Easy Retro Leopard Print One-Piece Swimsuit
Nordstrom
Normally $79 on sale for $40 at Nordstrom.
3
Chelsea28 Scallop One-Shoulder Bikini Top
Nordstrom
Normally $49 on sale for $30 at Nordstrom.
4
Becca Scuba High Waist Bikini Bottoms
Nordstrom
Normally $98 on sale for $40 at Nordstrom.
5
La Blanca Goddess One-Shoulder One-Piece Swimsuit
Nordstrom
Normally $99 on sale for $40 at Nordstrom.
6
Topshop Tie Front Seersucker One-Piece Swimsuit
Nordstrom
Normally $50 on sale for $26 at Nordstrom.
7
Chelsea28 Easy Retro High Waist Swim Bottoms
Nordstrom
Normally $45 on sale for $18 at Nordstrom.
8
Topshop Floral One-Piece Swimsuit
Nordstrom
Normally $50 on sale for $25 at Nordstrom.
9
Chelsea28 Easy Retro Textured One-Piece Swimsuit
Nordstrom
Normally $79 on sale for $32 at Nordstrom.
10
Topshop Ditsy High Leg Bikini Bottoms
Nordstrom
Normally $26 on sale for $18 at Nordstrom.
