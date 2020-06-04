HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.

HuffPost You can sunbathe in your backyard, rooftop or local park. And, in case you haven’t heard — above-ground pools for small spaces have been making a big comeback. Fortunately, Nordstrom is having a major clearance sale with swimsuits up to 60% off.

Your leggings and sweatshirts have probably already been replaced for some lighter loungewear at this point in the season.

While you might be reconsidering weekends at the beach or canceling your pool membership for a summer of social distancing, that doesn’t mean you can’t make splash at home this summer.

Fortunately, Nordstrom is having a major clearance sale right now with thousands of items up to 60% off. We found major markdowns on summery items like dresses, shorts and sandals from beloved brands like Free People, Leith and All In Favor.

We also spotted a wide selection of swimsuits on sale from brands like Madewell, Chelsea28 and Topshop perfect for making a splash at the pool, beach or lake this summer.

Below, we’ve rounded up a few on sale swimsuits for under $45 hiding in the Nordstrom sale.

Take a look: