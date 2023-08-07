Taika Waititi and Rita Ora are finally opening up more about their ultra-private proposal and nuptials, a year after the two tied the knot.

The Oscar-winning director and the “Anywhere” singer spoke to Vogue about their wedding in a spread published on Friday, in which Waititi revealed how their engagement actually went down.

Advertisement

“She proposed to me,” Waititi explained. “And I said ‘yes’ instantly.”

Vogue said the proposal took place during a Palm Springs vacation in 2022, just a year after the two had started dating.

Ora and Waititi got married just weeks later, on Aug. 4, in front of an incredibly small group.

“There were about eight people there ― just close friends and family, and parents on Zoom,” Waititi said.

Taika Waititi and Rita Ora attend the 2023 Met Gala on May 1 in New York City. Matt Winkelmeyer/MG23 via Getty Images

“It wasn’t in London or in France like everyone reported,” the director continued. “It was in L.A. with a small group of friends.”

Advertisement

The two have kept the details of their proposal and ceremony largely private until now, and Ora said they found it “quite entertaining for us to see the different stories people made up and all the while getting to keep it to ourselves.”

“I love that we now get to share what really happened ― and to do it on our one-year anniversary, no less!” she said.

Ora did share some details about the wedding and proposal with Glamour UK in May, though she didn’t make it clear that she was the one who actually proposed.

“Well, honestly, there was no real getting down on one knee. It was more like, ‘I want to marry you. Let’s just do it,’” she said.

The “Your Song” artist said the whole wedding was planned in “two to three days.”

Waititi shares two daughters, Te Kāinga o te Hinekāhu and Matewa Kiritapu, with his ex-wife, film producer Chelsea Winstanley. Ora said that Waititi’s daughters were in town as the wedding was coming together, and she “really wanted them to be a part of it.”

Advertisement