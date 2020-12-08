Rita Ora 'Forgot' She Used To Date Rob Kardashian: 'Very Fun, I Guess'

The “Let You Love Me” singer recently spoke about her time with the “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star, whom she dated in 2012, in an interview with the U.K.’s Sunday Times.

But it seemed the entertainer needed a little reminding that the two once dated.

“Oh, I forgot about that,” Ora said when Kardashian’s name came up.

“I was so young. It was great. It was fun,” she said. “It was very, very fun, I guess. That’s all I remember.”

While there’s a chance Ora is joking, Kardashian might remember more. Not because he does a better job of keeping up but because of the fiery way the relationship between the two reportedly ended.

Getty Images Did you forget about this short-lived fling as well?

After the two parted ways eight years ago, the Arthur George businessman tweeted about an ex cheating on him, though he never named anyone in particular.

“She cheated on me with nearly 20 dudes while we were together, I wonder how many she will sleep with now that we apart? But I mean 20?!!!,” Kardashian tweeted at the time. “How can a woman who is so busy trying to start her own career have time to be with so many dudes all while in a relationship?!”

Ora didn’t respond at the time, though she later addressed the tweets and subsequent rumors during an interview on “The Breakfast Club” in 2014.

“I think people react to things differently and like to express their feelings in certain ways,” the singer said. “I don’t tend to use social media, so when that whole situation happened, silence for me is the biggest form of flattery, and I love to just keep it moving, unless I need to say something.”

Ora added, “Don’t get me wrong, he’s a great dude.”

Tim P. Whitby via Getty Images Rita Ora poses ahead of the MTV EMA's 2020 on Nov. 1 in London.

Ora has been linked to Calvin Harris, Andrew Garfield, Travis Barker and various other musicians over the years. Prior to dating Ora, Kardashian was with singer and actor Adrienne Bailon for two years.

After dating Bailon and Ora, the reality star had a short-lived engagement (and an E! show, of course) with Blac Chyna.

The two, who are no longer together but are still involved in legal drama, have one child together, named Dream.